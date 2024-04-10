Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers find themselves in a state of confusion following the leader’s decision not to contest the Lok Sabha elections and to unconditionally support the BJP.

MNS president Thackeray announced on Tuesday his party’s unconditional support to the ruling alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Thackeray clarified that the MNS supports the grand alliance of ‘BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP’ solely in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance. He urged his party workers to prepare for the State assembly polls.

While MNS party workers grapple with the leader’s stance, one of the party’s leaders has decided to quit the party in disagreement with Raj’s decision to support the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut raised doubts on Wednesday about the motives behind Thackeray’s decision, suggesting that “some file might have been opened”.