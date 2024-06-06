Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for third successive term in office on June 9, sources said.
BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a successive third term in office in the results of Lok Sabha elections declared on June 4.
Sources said PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony may take place at 6 pm on June 9.
Earlier there was speculation that the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government led by PM Modi would take place on Saturday. There is no official confirmation yet of the date of the oath-taking ceremony.
Leaders of parties in the National Democratic Alliance held a meeting on Wednesday and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. PM Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed India.
"Met our valued NDA partners. Ours is an alliance that will further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. We will serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said in a tweet on Wednesday.
