While elections are always exciting, what gives Andhra Pradesh politics an edge this time is the sibling rivalry in the top ruling family of the State.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister YS Sharmila are now pitched against each other in a battle of wills, claiming legacy of their late father and former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR)

In the dramatic turn of events following the demise of his father in a chopper crash, Jagan Reddy and his family got estranged from the then ruling Congress Party in the State and set up his own YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). His victory in the 2019 AP elections was largely seen as a result of the united fight put on by himself along with his mother Vijayamma and Sharmila, who had a ‘pada yatra’ in the state.

Parted ways

The feud in the family, which was kept under wraps, came out in the open when Sharmila, who made an unsuccessful attempt to shine in Telangana politics by setting up YSR Telangana Party, surprised all by joining the Congress, which made her the president of the party in Andhra Pradesh. This made the siblings the perfect political rivals in the state.

The war of words between the siblings in the ongoing campaign has almost put to rest some ‘doubts’ about their public rivalry and has taken the State politics to new heights. The current political dynamics in the State are likely to be profoundly impacted by the situation.

For Congress, keeping Sharmila as the face of its poll campaign is a desperate attempt to gain some ground in the State after the UPA government at the Centre bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in a hurried manner in 2014. It got totally wiped out from the State. Banking on YSR’s family legacy, it wants to stage a comeback.

For Sharmila, half a loaf is better than none, especially after her fiasco with her YSR Telangana party. Given the rift within the family, it’s the only option for her to hang in there in politics and `settle’ scores with her brother, whom she accused of being a ‘megalomaniac’ politician who ‘ignored’ his own family.

As of now, it appears that the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP combine is in celebration mode, as Sharmila also joined the tirade of opposition against the ruling YSRCP.

The biggest stakeholder in this sibling war is Jagan Reddy and his party. While tacitly limiting his criticism of his younger sister, he now blames the opposition for `breaking and dividing his family’

Diverse impact

The sibling war can shape the outcome of elections in diverse ways. There is also a possibility of Jagan having the last laugh under these circumstances. YSR still commands respect and loyalty in some sections of the population. Sharmila could lead to division of votes which could hit the prospects of the TDP-JSP-BJP front.

And, those who are not happy with YSRCP’s rule, now have one more option. They may vote for the Sharmila-led Congress which may indirectly help Jagan.

So, it remains to be seen who will finally come out with flying colours in the brother-sister tussle in Andhra Pradesh.