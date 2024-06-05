businessline’s exclusive election results coverage Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu said the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will live up to people’s expectations.

Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence here on Wednesday, Naidu attributed the massive victory of the TDP-JS-BJP Front in the AP Assembly elections to the ‘teamwork’ of three parties and the people’s resolve for good governance.

“’All institutions in the state are destroyed totally. We don’t know how much funds were borrowed, ‘ Naidu said, adding that his Government, which will be formed, will work to revive the state.

Lauding the efforts of Jana Sena Chief K Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders, Naidu said the Alliance won 55.38 per cent of the total votes. The TDP alone got 45.60 per cent, followed by the YSRCP, which had 39.9 per cent.

When asked about his role in the new Government at the Centre, Naidu said, “I am Going to New Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. I will brief again this evening. “

The TDP Chief is going to New Delhi with Pawan Kalyan this afternoon.