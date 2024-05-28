In the shadow of the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra’s political landscape teems with whispers and conjectures of possible alliance reshufflings. Amidst this swirling maelstrom of speculation, the air is thick with talk of a potential dramatic reunion between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and the BJP — if the latter finds itself grasping for a majority to form the government at the Centre.

Yet, in a bold counter, the seasoned Sharad Pawar asserts with resolute clarity: Uddhav shall steadfastly remain allied with the INDIA bloc. With unwavering conviction, Pawar has declared that their coalition will not only hold firm but will ambitiously seek to consolidate further, drawing like-minded factions into their fold to craft a government on the national stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stirred the political pot during a fiery election season by signalling an olive branch to Uddhav Thackeray. In a telling interview with a news channel, he expressed a profound respect for Uddhav as the progeny of Shiv Sena’s iconic founder, Bal Thackeray, pledging his readiness to extend aid to Uddhav should he ever need it. At a rally in Nandurbar, Modi’s overture was bolder as he directly called upon NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to abandon their inclinations towards Congress and instead, align with the BJP-led alliance to “fulfil dreams with dignity” in the post-election landscape.

Uddhav’s Stand

Early this month, just before the last phase of polling in Maharashtra, Uddhav responding to Modi’s overtures said, “Even if the doors are open, do whatever you want. I will not come to you. And there will be no need to come back to you because you will not be there (in power),” Thackeray said, adding that his government was pulled down through “treachery” in 2022. The BJP engineered a split in the Shiv Sena which led to the fall of the government in the State and BJP made the rebel Sena leader Chief Minister and joined the government.

BJP State leaders who had previously targeted Uddhav Thackeray throughout the election campaign have fallen silent following Prime Minister Modi’s unexpected outreach to the Sena leader. Despite assertions by national BJP figures of a forthcoming full majority, political analysts suggest that swing States like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Karnataka — where the BJP and its allies triumphed in the 2019 polls — are critical to the eventual government formation.

State Polls

Behind the scenes, BJP insiders reveal that with State assembly elections approaching in October, the party is inclined to let Uddhav’s Shiv Sena assume a big brother role in Maharashtra’s alliance, potentially even backing Uddhav for the Chief Minister’s post in exchange for his support at the Centre. Furthermore, the BJP is reportedly prepared to allow Uddhav to maintain his sway over the Mumbai civic body, marking a significant shift in its previous stance.

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has made the bold prediction that post-Lok Sabha polls, not just Uddhav Thackeray, but Sharad Pawar too might align with the BJP.

Countering this claim, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar strongly dismissed the notion, emphasising that neither he nor Uddhav Thackeray would defect to the BJP. Firm in his political stance, Pawar declared his commitment to bolster the INDI alliance, actively working to rally support for it to establish the next government.