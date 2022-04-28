EV makers reprimanded by MoRTH on fire incidents

The government came down heavily on electric two-wheeler manufacturers in a recent meeting, saying it was watching each and every company, and those found guilty of ‘wrong doing’ would be taken to task.

In a recent meeting called by the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Giridhar Aramane, companies like Ola, Okinawa and Pure EV were also named and shamed before the 40 odd people in the meeting, sources privy to the meeting told BusinessLine.

It came as a warning to the industry that ‘we are watching everything and will take stern action’ against the wrong doers. “It looked like MoRTH wished to convey the message that ‘we are the ones who will decide on everything’, even if the auto industry comes under the Department of Heavy Industries,” the source said.

The meeting was called on Monday (April 25) to discuss the issues related to the recent incidents of fire in various parts of the country, putting a question mark on the EV industry.

Naming and shaming

“It was supposed to be a two-way communication, but ended up being a 20-minute outpouring from the Secretary. Earlier it was decided that a few companies will participate in the meeting, but the Secretary called everyone (around 40 companies) in the virtual meeting, and there were naming and shaming of companies,” said another source privy to the meeting.

The sources said that the Secretary pointed the companies out by name saying that the processes of these companies to manufacture EVs ‘are not in proper place’, adding that the government will investigatewhatever wrong they were upto.

Wrong doers will be punished

While the country is promoting EV in a big way to lessen dependence on crude oil, it did not mean that such incidents would be tolerated, the sources quoted the Secretary.

The sources added that the manufacturers are meeting the Heavy Industries Secretary next week too, to talk about the incidents in detail and about how matters can be improved.

Over the last few weeks, multiple cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire have been reported, including in EVs manufactured by Ola Electric, Pure EV and Okinawa. The companies have also announced recalling of models which are suspected of similar issues.