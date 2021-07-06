Father Stan Swamy was arrested, detained following due process under law, clarifies MEA

Father Stan Swamy was arrested and detained by the National Investigation Agency following due process under law and his bail applications were rejected by the courts because of the specific nature of charges against him, the Ministry of External Affairs has clarified.

“India’s democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by an independent judiciary, a range of national and state level Human Rights Commissions that monitor violations, a free media and a vibrant and vocal civil society. India remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens,” MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said in response to queries related to the demise of Father Stan Swamy on July 5 in custody, awaiting bail.

The death of Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old priest-activist arrested under an anti-terror law in the Elgar Parishad case last year, has attracted a lot of global attention, with top UN and EU human rights officials describing the death as ``devastating’’.

“In light of the continued, severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is even more urgent that States, including India, release every person detained without a sufficient legal basis, including those detained simply for expressing critical or dissenting views. This would be in line with the Indian judiciary’s calls to decongest the prisons,” said Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement on Tuesday.

Bagchi stressed that authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights. All such actions are strictly in accordance with the law, he said.

“In view of Father Stan Swamy’s ailing health, the Bombay High Court had allowed his medical treatment at a private hospital where he was receiving all possible medical attention since May 28. His health and medical treatment was being closely monitored by the courts. He passed away on July 5 following medical complications,” Bagchi explained.