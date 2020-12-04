Food secretary meets State Food Commissioners, reviews NFSA

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Food and Public Distribution Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey on Friday convened a meeting of State Food Commissions (SFCs) to review the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). In an official release he said the SFCs can get funds for creating awareness among beneficiaries, if they approach the centre through state.
Pandey also urged the commissions to inform the centre about the legal, financial, and administrative difficulties faced by them in discharging of duties, so that these could be corrected.
He said with implementation of NFSA there is a paradigm from a welfare-based approach to one based on legal entitlement in providing food grains to the beneficiaries. He also wanted the SFCs to give specific consideration to vulnerable populations such as people with disabilities, those without shelters, sanitation workers, and ragpickers.
During the meeting, various SFCs raised key concerns of not having independent district grievance redressal officers, convergence between various departments, adequate budget and infrastructure and staff, one-time financial assistance and rationalisation of fair price shops among others.
Andhra Pradesh SFC gave a detailed presentation on initiatives taken during the Covid-19 pandemic such as using village volunteers, cluster resource persons and part-time teachers to distribute meals under the Mid-Day Meal and Integrated Child Development schemes at the doorstep of beneficiaries.
Chhattisgarh said it launched an online complaint that would allow beneficiaries to check the status of their complaints. The State also complained about lack of coordination between various state departments which led to constraints in delivery. Other SFCs too raised their concerns during the review meeting, the statement added.
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...