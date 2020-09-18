Free movement of medical oxygen must be allowed between States: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday in a letter written to the Chief Secretaries of all the States said that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the States and transport authorities shall be instructed to allow free inter-state movement of oxygen carrying vehicles.

“No restriction shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to the hospitals of the State in which they are located,” read a letter written by Ajay Bhalla, Secreatary, MHA.

There shall be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles into the cities, without any restriction on timings, while also enabling inter-city supply without restriction, the letter added.

This comes after there were reports of some States trying to curb the inter-state movement of oxygen supplies from manufacturing units situated in their respective states.

“It is also requested that all States and Union Territories may constitute multi-disciplinary teams comprising representatives of health, transport and other departments to continuously monitor the availability of medical oxygen in their respective jurisdictions,” said the letter.