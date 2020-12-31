Google begins countdown to New Years with Google Doodle

The Google Doodle on Thursday featured a clock waiting to strike at midnight to ring in the New Year.

New Year’s Eve in the Gregorian calendar falls on December 31, is celebrated across the world the last day of the year. The year 2020 has been testing as the year of pandemic.

“It’s been a cuckoo year, but 2020’s clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings!” Google said in a message to users with the Google Doodle.

The tech giant has also added an extra flair to Search. The search results for “New Year’s Eve” comes with an animated confetti popper on the right ready to pop. Users can click on it and the confetti will shoot right out over the search results.

Google is celebrating the New Years with a virtual event for users in India. The Hello 2021 virtual New Year's Eve party will be broadcasted on YouTube and will premiere at 11pm IST on December 31. Hosted by comedian Zakir Khan, Hello 2021 will include performances from celebrities including actor Tiger Shroff, rapper Badshah, and singer Jonita Gandhi.