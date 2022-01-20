Govt expert panel recommends market approval for Covishield, Covaxin for adults

In a further development for Covid-19 vaccines' market rollout, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India's drug regulator has recommended an upgrade for the use of two vaccines i.e. Covishield and Covaxin from restricted use to regular market use for adult population.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO), stated that the SEC has "recommended for upgrade of Covishield and Covaxin status from restricted use in emergency situations to grant of new drug permission with conditions In adult population."

"DCGI will evaluate the recommendations and give its decision," it added in a post from its official Twitter handle.

The development comes after vaccine-makers i.e. Covishield-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) and Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech had applied for market approval for their respective Covid-19 vaccines.

More data requested

It was reported that SEC had met last week and had asked both the vaccine makers to submit more data before grating market approval.

Currently, both the vaccines are currently authorised for emergency use only.

The market authorisation would allow companies to sell the vaccines commercially for use without reservation and conditions.

Both the COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, with storage conditions at a temperature betwen 2-8 degrees celsius.

Both the vaccines are being used for public vaccination programmes Under the Government-run Largest Vaccination drive for COVID-19 mass inoculations.

Out of the total 1,59,71,20,155 doses administered till January 20, 2022, Covishield forms the majority share with 1,37,40,16,744 doses, while total Covaxin doses administered so far stand at 21,77,23,906.

Notably, Covaxin is being used for the adolescent vaccinations, whereas both the vaccines are being used for the precaution doses being administered for frontline /healthcare workers, as well as senior citizens.