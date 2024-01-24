The government has announced that it will release a special commemorative coin to mark 75th Republic Day celebration.

According to a Finance Ministry notification, the silver coin will be in the denomination of ₹75 with a weight of 40 grams. Diameter of the coin will be 44 millimeters and it will have 200 serrations. It may be noted that such commemorative coins are legal tender but not minted for general purpose. Also, value of such coins is higher than value printed on it and can be procured from designated websites such as www.indiagovtmint.in.

The face of the coin will bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word ‘Bharat’ in Devnagari script and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.

It will also bear the rupee symbol “₹” and denominational value “75” in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol. On the reverse, the face of the coin shall bear the image of new parliament building in front of image of old parliament building. People of India will be shown behind the image of Parliament building.

The text ‘75th Republic Day’ in Devnagari script and the text ‘75TH REPUBLIC DAY’ in English will be inscribed on the upper periphery of the coin. The year ‘2024’ in the international numerals will be inscribed below the image of new parliament building.