Amidst the political fight between the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the opposition BJP in Bihar, the Centre has decided to come out with a commemorative coin on the occasion of the birth centenary of late Karpoori Thakur.

The coin will be in the denomination of ₹100. Commemorative coins are intended to celebrate and honor people, places, events, and institutions. Although these coins are legal tender, they are not minted for general circulation. Also, the price of such a coin is much higher than value printed on it.

January 24 will mark the birth centenary of Karpoori Thakur. A Karpoori anniversary function is usually held every year on January 22 at his ancestral village Pitaunjhia, known as Karpoori Gram in Bihar. The Opposition BJP and the Janata Dal (United) are at loggerheads over the allocation of the venue in Patna to celebrate the birth anniversary of late Thakur — a former Chief Minister who hailed from the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) community and was known for championing the cause of the backward classes.

According to a government notification, the commemorative coin marking the birth centenary of late Thakur will have an outside diameter of 44 millimetres. It will have 200 serrations. The metal composition will be a quaternary alloy consisting of 50 per cent silver and 40 per cent copper along with 5 per cent nickel and zinc each. The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre, with the legend ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word ‘Bharat’ in Devnagari script and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.

It shall also bear the Rupee symbol “₹” and denominational value “100” in the international numerals below the Lion Capitol. On the reverse, the face of the coin shall bear the portrait of late Thakur in the centre of the coin. The inscription “BIRTH CENTENARY OF LATE SHRI KARPOORI THAKUR” will be in Devnagri and in English. The year ‘2024’ in international numeral shall be written below the portrait of late Thakur.