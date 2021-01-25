Green Tax coming for older vehicles

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has given its nod to a proposal to levy a Green Tax at 10-25 per cent for commercial vehicles that are over eight years old and personal vehicles of over 15 years. The proposal will now go to the States for consultation before being formally notified.
Simply put, cabs and trucks used for commercial purposes will have to pay a higher tax after eight years.
According to an official statement, Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has also approved the policy of de-registration and scrapping of vehicles that are over 15 years old owned by government departments and public sector undertakings. Once notified, it will come into effect from April 1, 2022.
Transport vehicles older than eight years could be charged the Green Tax at the time of renewal of fitness certificate, at 10-25 per cent of the road tax, and personal vehicles will face the levy at the time of renewal of registration certification after 15 years, the statement said, adding that depending on fuel (petrol/diesel) and type of vehicle, the tax will be levied.
The taxation regime favours non-diesel, non-petrol vehicles. For instance, vehicles like ‘strong hybrids’ (that can run fully on electric, or full internal combustion engine or a combination), electric vehicles and alternative fuels like CNG, ethanol, LPG will be exempted.
Vehicles used in farming, such as tractors, harvesters and tillers, and public transport vehicles, such as city buses, will be charged a lower Green Tax, while a higher levy (50 per cent of road tax) is proposed for vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities, said the release.
The revenue collected from this tax will have to be sequestered in a separate account and used for tackling pollution, and for States to set up state-of-art facilities for emission monitoring.
“The industry is not clear on the proposal yet, as there are points like ‘higher Green Tax (50 per cent of road tax) for vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities’. So, we need to get the details of what the definition of ‘highly polluted cities’ is,” an auto industry tax, said SP Singh, Senior Fellow, Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The story of the 21-gun salute goes back a long way
The current India team didn’t just clinch a series in Australia. It also tugged at the heartstrings with ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...