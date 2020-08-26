Maharashtra grants Motor Vehicle Tax waiver to freight and public transport vehicles for six months

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maharashtra Government has decided to grant the Motor Vehicle Tax waiver to freight and public transport vehicles for six months. In view of the business slowdown due to the pandemic, the State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant the waiver from April 1 to September 30.
In effect for fiscal 2020-21, there would be only 50 per cent annual tax recovery from vehicles carrying goods, tourist vehicles, excavators, private service vehicles, commercial campers vehicles, school buses and other annual tax-paying vehicles. The loss of revenue to the exchequer would be about ₹700 crore.
The State Government in a media statement said that the Union government declared a nationwide lockdown from March 25, which lasted till May 31. From June 1 under Mission Begins Again, the economic activities resumed. Public transport was badly affected during the lockdown period. Therefore, various transport associations had requested the State Government to grant tax exemption as a form of compensation.
In a separate development, the State Government also decided to reduce the stamp duty on Conveyance documents. From September 1 to December 31, the stamp duty has been reduced by 3 per cent. From January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021, it has been reduced by 2 per cent, the statement said.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...