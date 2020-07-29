HC tells Godfrey Phillips to stop using word ‘Flake’ on packaging

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
The Bombay High Court has told Godfrey Phillips (India) to stop manufacturing, distributing or selling its cigarette brand that may contain the word ‘Flake’ on the packaging. The order comes on the back of a plea by rival cigarette maker ITC alleging that Godfrey Phillips (GPI) had infringed its copyright and trademark by using the word ‘Flake’ on the packaging of its ‘Select’ brand of cigarettes.
ITC had argued that use of the words ‘Flake Premium’ below GPI’s ‘Select’ brand was similar to ‘Flake Refined Taste’ being used by the Kolkata-based cigarette maker. GPI had argued that the word ‘Flake’ was being used by different players in the industry and its ownership cannot be claimed by any entity. However, Justice BP Colabawalla ruled that every intelligent violator of copyright will introduce subtle changes to claim non-infringement of copyright. “Prima facie, it appears that launch of the defendant’s (Godfrey Philips’) impugned (SELECT) pack in the same market with a strikingly similar artistic label is itself indicative of the defendant’s ill-intent,” said the judge.
The battle between ITC and Godfrey Phillips over brand issues is not new. In 2009, ITC had filed a patent & trademark suit in the Calcutta High Court against Godfrey Phillips India alleging that it had infringed the trade name Pilot. ITC claimed it had registered brand Pilot much earlier. GPI had then launched a brand called Pilot No 1.
In 2010, after the launch of Sunflake Gold by GPI, ITC had filed a petition against Godfrey alleging the packaging, price and size of Sunflake Gold cigarettes were similar to its product — Wills Flake Excel launched in April 2009.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...