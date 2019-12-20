HDFC hands over 75 disaster resilient homes in Kerala

HDFC Limited has handed over the keys of 75 houses to the families affected by the 2018 flood victims in Kerala at a function here.

In the aftermath of the devastating floods that hit Kerala in August 2018, HDFC through its philanthropic initiative H T Parekh Foundation, had undertaken a housing rehabilitation project in certain villages in Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, which were worst affected during the 2018 floods.

Vishwas Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, who attended the function said “I greatly appreciate the efforts of HDFC to make a difference in the lives of these 75 families present here today. I look forward to the continuous support from HDFC for its corporate philanthropic activities for Kerala.”

Deepak Parekh, Chairman,HDFC Limited said “H T Parekh Foundation’s rebuilding efforts were aimed to support the most marginalised communities through an equitable lens, focusing on single women households, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Our in-house expertise gave us the comparative advantage to rebuild and closely monitor the construction of disaster resilient homes, ensuring that these families are protected from future disasters”.

To effectively target the most distressed families, the H T Parekh Foundation along with the HDFC teams in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram worked with two implementing partners - Ernakulam Social Service Society and Changanacherry Social Service Society, local Panchayat members and the District Administration to select beneficiaries and avoid duplication of relief efforts. As many as 25 families were identified in Ernakulam and 50 families in Alappuzha.

Additionally in 2018, HDFC employees across India had also voluntarily contributed one day of their salary towards the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to support the rebuilding efforts in Kerala.