Health on Wheels, the mobile healthcare service of diagnostic company Healthians, has travelled 26,000 km since its launch in May 2022 and conducted over 300 camps nationwide.

The initiative has helped many senior citizens and pregnant women, among others, healthcare diagnostics at their doorstep, the company said.

Deepak Sahni, founder of Healthians, said the mission extends beyond diagnostics and empowers individuals to claim their right to healthcare access.

Reaching out to marginalised communities and remote regions, Healthians remains steadfast in its mission to democratise healthcare and prioritise the health and well-being of every individual, regardless of location or circumstance, he said.

Established in 2015, Healthians has a network of over 20 certified laboratories.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit