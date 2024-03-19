Dr Reddy’s, which has set its eyes on biosimilar business, has launched Versavo (bevacizumab) in the UK, the company’s first biosimilar product to be approved and launched in the European country. Bevacizumab is the first antiangiogenic therapy proven to slow metastatic disease progression in patients with cancer. It is a humanized recombinant antibody that targets human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), leading to deterred angiogenesis and tumor growth.

Versavo is indicated for the treatment of several types of cancers including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, advanced cervical cancer, ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer.

The company launched this product in India in 2019 and rolled it out in other markets such as Thailand, Ukraine, Nepal and Jamaica. In Colombia, the product was launched under the brand name Persivia. Versavo is available in strengths of 100mg and 400mg single use vials.

“Versavo is a potential treatment option for patients with different types of cancers. The launch of this product reinforces our commitment to bring more biosimilar and other critical biological products to meet the unmet needs of patients, and strengthens our focus on oncology,” Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddy’s, said in a statement on Tuesday.