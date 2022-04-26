Hyundai to launch Ioniq5 EV in second half of this year

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday announced introduction of its globally acclaimed Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV) in India this year.

This will mark the beginning of Hyundai’s battery electric vehicles (BEV) expansion plans in India.

“As a customer centric brand, Hyundai is focussing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future. Hyundai Motor India has already committed to the expansion of our BEV line-up to six models by 2028 and today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of Ioniq 5 in calendar year 2022 in India,” Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

“Powering up a new era of electric mobility, Ioniq 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional. It will epitomise the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility,” he added.

Mobility solution

The term Ioniq is a fusion of “ion” and “unique”, that was announced as a long-term research and development project focussing on sustainable mobility. It is the ideal representation of Hyundai’s commitment to sustainable and innovative mobility solutions. The Ioniq brand was conceived to fuse life changing mobility with environmental performance and will usher in a balance of clean mobility that synchronizes eco-positive solutions within a lifestyle centric eco-system, the company said.

The Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an innovative system that was exclusively developed for next-generation battery electric vehicles and will usher in a new era of clean mobility for Hyundai.

While interiors feature eco-friendly materials at multiple touchpoints, the exteriors of this all-electric vehicle present a fresh and dynamic appeal, HMIL added.