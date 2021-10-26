IHCL inks pact with new SeleQtions hotel in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) today announced the signing of a new SeleQtions hotel in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Currently operating as “The Crown”, the hotel will be re-branded as an IHCL SeleQtions hotel. This hotel is in partnership with Sukhamaya Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “The signing of this hotel further strengthens our presence in Odisha, which apart from its tourism potential, is fast becoming a key business hub. This new SeleQtions hotel is ideal for business travellers, while also offering distinctive experiences that embody the destination’s rich culture. We are delighted to partner with the Sukhamaya Pvt. Ltd. for this project.”

The hotel, featuring 80 rooms, will undergo renovation and open under the SeleQtions brand in a more contemporary avatar. Strategically located in the heart of Bhubaneswar, the hotel is well suited for both, business and leisure. With a variety of dining options and large outdoor spaces, the hotel also offers multiple banqueting and meeting venues.