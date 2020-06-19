In one day, India records over 13,500 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi comes a close third, with 49,979 confirmed cases, of which 21,341 (43 per cent) have recovered and 1,969 persons have died. While the national capital recorded 2,877 new infections on June 18, those recovered exceeded this number at 3,884 persons, while there were also 65 new deaths.

Maharashtra has the highest burden of Covid-19 with over 1.2 lakh cases recorded till June 18, of which 60,838 persons (50.48 per cent) have been believed to have recovered while another 5,751 have died. Tamil Nadu comes a close second with 52,334 cases, of which 28,641 have recovered and 625 persons have died.

According to figures shared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on June 18, up to 1,76,959 samples were tested for Covid-19. This is over 10,000 samples more than the number tested on June 17, which stood at 1,65,412.

In a single day, between June 18 and 19, India added up to 13,586 new infections. On the previous day (on June 17), the count of new infections in a single day stood at 12,881. On June 16, the number was 10,974.

Up till June 19, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in India stood at 3,80,532. Of these, 2,04,711 persons (up to 54 per cent) are believed to have recovered while another 12,573 have died.

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months.

Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

