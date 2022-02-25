India to arrange evacuation flights, activate alternative travel routes through Romania, Hungary

India is organising evacuation flights for Indians stuck in Ukraine. The cost of these evacuation flights will be completely borne by the Centre, say sources.

Around 15,000-16,000 people, including students, are still stuck in the strife-torn nation, after Russia initiated military action and invaded it.

The Indian mission in Ukraine issued an advisory on February 25, where it said an evacuation route from Romania and Hungary is being organised.

The Mission’s advisory said Indian nationals, especially students living closest to these border checkpoints (to these two nations), are to depart in an organised manner in coordination with the teams of the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Once the above routes are operational, Indian nationals would be advised to proceed.” Indians stuck there have been advised to take a printout of the Indian flag and paste it prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling, the advisory further said.

The first batch of Indian students have now left Chernivtsi for the Ukraine-Romania border. Air India flights are likely to head to Bucharest (in Romania) today, sources say.

Following the attack by Russia, Ukraine issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which stated that flights of civil aircraft within Ukraine “are restricted due to the potential hazard to civil aviation”.

An Air India flight, AI 1947 that was sent to evacuatestranded Indians, had to return midway. The flight left for Ukraine on Thursday and returned to Delhi at around 12.30 hours the same day. This was the second evacuation flight by the now Tata Group-owned carrier. The first one brought back around 240 people from Ukraine.

Activating alternative routes

India is also activating other alternative evacuation routes.

Apart from the Zahony land border with Hungary and the Suceava crossing at Romania; teams from the External Affairs Ministry were on their way to the Krakowiec crossing with Poland, and the Vysne Nemecke border with Solvakia.

Indians will be moved to these land borders, from where they are likely to take the evacuation flights.

According to sources, MEA camp offices are now operational in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine. Additional Russian speaking officials are being sent to these offices. Officials there are assisting Indian citizens, who have reached these cities, and will facilitate their departure from Ukraine through the adjoining border crossings.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar had previously said India was co-ordinating with Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to facilitate the exit of Indian nationals.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had, in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressed that the country “attaches the highest priority to the safe exit and return” of Indians stuck in Ukraine.

India’s embassy in Kyiv had advised nationals to leave Ukraine four days before Russia invaded the country.

On Friday evening, Jaishankar tweeted that he had received a call from Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba, where the “predicament of Indian nationals, including students,” was discussed. “Received call from Ukrainian FM @DmytroKuleba. He shared his assessment of the current situation. I emphasized that India supports diplomacy & dialogue as the way out. Discussed predicament of Indian nationals, including students. Appreciate his support for their safe return.”