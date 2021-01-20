Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth withdraws from Toyota Thailand Open after testing positive for Covid-19

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth, one of the frontrunners to represent country at the Tokyo Olympics, has pulled out of the ongoing Toyota Thailand Open Super 1000 tournament after testing positive for Covid-19 here.
Former world number one Kidambi Srikanth, who was sharing the room with Praneeth, was also forced to withdraw as per protocols laid down by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
“Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm India player Sai Praneeth B has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from the Toyota Thailand Open,” the governing body said in a statement on Tuesday night.
“The player produced a positive result to a mandatory PCR test conducted on Monday. It is confirmed positive. The player has been taken to hospital for further observation and testing, and is required to stay in hospital for a minimum of 10 days.”
BWF said Praneeth had been “rooming with teammate Kidambi Srikanth at the official hotel” and so he too had to withdraw from the tournament.
Srikanth had defeated Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin 21-11 21-11 on Tuesday. The world number 14 had withdrawn from last week’s event ahead of his second round after pulling a calf muscle.
“In line with BWF protocols, Kidambi has been withdrawn from the Toyota Thailand Open and is in strict self-quarantine,” BWF said.
“However, Kidambi tested negative on Monday’s test and has returned negative results since arriving in Thailand.” All other Indian players have tested negative following Monday’s mandatory round of PCR testing and were cleared to continue competing in the tournament upon producing a negative test result each day.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...