India’s Covid cases on declining trend

India is continuing with the declining pattern of Covid cases. On Friday, it reported 1,49,394 cases with 1,072 deaths over the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. Kerala again added a backlog of 441 deaths, taking it to a total of 601 deaths registered.

According to experts, hospitalisation cases have come down significantly in the last one week and the symptoms are also in lesser proportion if compared with earlier surges.

Milder cases

Daily positivity rate on Thursday stood at 9.27 per cent and weekly positivity rate was at 12.03 per cent. With the decline in the cases, many States — including Delhi and Karnataka — also eased Covid restrictions. However, Kerala is still ahead in reporting maximum infections and on Friday it reported 38,684 cases with 28 deaths in the evening. In Maharashtra infections were at 13,840 with 81 deaths.

“In contrast to the previous wave with the Delta variant, we are currently seeing milder cases. However, entire families are getting infected, including children and pregnant women,” Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonogy and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, told BusinessLine.

He added that patients with underlying health conditions like diabetes, cardiac ailments etc. need to be vigilant of danger signs like a drop in oxygen and ventilatory assistance. The Health Ministry had recently also cautioned that those with comorbidities need to be extra vigilant as most of the Covid deaths are being reported among them and those who are unvaccinated.

Easing restrictions

Meanwhile, Kerala Government has eased Covid restrictions by reopening all classes and relaxing quarantine rules for air passengers from foreign countries. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday decided that the classes from one to nine along with creches and kindergarten could resume functioning from February 14. NRIs and other international passengers need to undertake tests and go through quarantine only in case of any symptoms.. Further, up to 20 persons have been allowed in all worship centres. Besides this, up to 200 devotees would be allowed at the upcoming Pongala festival of the Attukal Devi Temple in Kerala.

Also, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, on Friday, lifted the seating restrictions imposed in theatres from February 5. He said that gyms, swimming pools, and Yoga centres will also be allowed to function with full capacity.

India conducted 16,11,666 tests during the previous day, taking the total to 73.58 crore cumulative tests so far. The country had administered 45.04 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 pm with a total of 168.91 crore inoculations done so far.