News

India’s new Covid cases have peaked, Cambridge Tracker shows

Bloomberg | Updated on May 12, 2021

A woman suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated inside an overcrowded casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, India, May 1, 2021   -  REUTERS

The projections are in line with those from some other experts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisers.

The number of new coronavirus infections in India has peaked, according to a new tracker developed by researchers at Cambridge Judge Business School and the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

“But there is substantial variation among states and union territories in their trajectories, with cases continuing to increase over the next two weeks in areas such as Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Tripura,” the researchers wrote.

How two villages in Kerala, Telangana are keeping the deadly virus at bay

The projections are in line with those from some other experts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advisers.

Health services remain overwhelmed and several hospitals face shortage in oxygen supplies. The nation has reported more than 300,000 new infections for more than 20 straight days and the official tally of daily deaths has topped 4,000. The numbers are probably vastly undercounted, experts say.

Published on May 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.