Inform us if you have returned from Markaz: Telangana govt to congregants

With six people who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation earlier this month dying of Covid-19, the Telangana government has appealed to people to inform officials about persons who might have attended the religious gathering. It also asked the participants to voluntarily report to the officials.

“We will test them and provide them with free treatment,” the government said.

The administration is identifying the persons who attended the gathering at Nizamuddin in March second week and tracing their chain of contacts.

An estimated 1,000 persons from Telangana, including 603 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, attended the Nizamuddin congregation.

With newspaper distribution being disrupted due to the Covid-19 spread, the officials took to social media to make these appeals to the people.

“Special teams under the District Collectors are identifying people who could be at risk of contracting novel coronavirus through contact (of the infected persons) and shifting them to the hospitals,” the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

While a 74-year-old man died on Saturday at a private hospital (declared ‘brought dead’), five others succumbed on Monday, taking the total Covid-19 deaths to six.

After the congregation, several preachers from Indonesia visited some places including Karimnagar and participated in meetings.

Government officials are mapping their movement in order to ascertain the people who might have met the visitors.

Seeing some social media handles sharing purported lists of people who might have attended the Delhi gathering, the Government warned mischief-mongers against spreading misinformation.

It said the ‘admins’ of digital media platforms like WhatsApp would be held responsible if found to be sharing unverified news or information.