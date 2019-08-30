INX Media case: P Chidambaram remanded in CBI custody till September 2

A Delhi Court extended by three days the CBI custody of P Chidambaram, arrested in a corruption case arising from the INX Media scam. He will be in the CBI custody till September 2.

The order was passed by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar before whom Chidambaram was produced on expiry of four-day custodial interrogation granted on August 26.

He has already been subjected to custodial interrogation by the CBI for eight days since his arrest on August 21, after the Delhi High Court on August 20 dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

“Investigation being the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted. Thus, more time is required. In view of the submissions made, the accused is sent to police custody remand till September 2,” the judge said while pronouncing the order.