News

Iran welcomes any initiative by India to de-escalate tensions with US: Envoy

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 08, 2020 Published on January 08, 2020

Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with the US, the Iranian envoy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. His comments come hours after Iran launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of its top commander General Qassem Soleimani.

“India usually plays very good role in (maintaining) peace in the world. At the same time, India belongs to this region. We welcome all initiatives from all countries, especially India, as a good friend for us, to not allow escalation (of tensions),” Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni told reporters after a condolence meeting for Solemani at the country’s embassy here.

“We are not for war, we are looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region. We welcome any Indian initiative or any project that can help peace and prosperity in this world,” he said.

On the Iranian attack on US targets in Iraq, Chegeni said his country retaliated under its right to defend.

Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions over the killing of Soleimani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, voicing India’s concerns over the escalation of tensions.

Published on January 08, 2020
USA
Iran
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Scientists mimic Earth's response to quake in lab