Ironhill craft brewery to expand footprint in Hyderabad, Bengaluru

Ironhill India, a chain of craft brewery, is expanding its presence by opening of new outlets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

“We opened our third micro-brewery outlet in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, a couple of days ago and will soon be opening an outlet in Bengaluru with an investment of ₹30 crore,” Teja Chekuri, Managing Partner, Ironhill India, told newspersons here.

At present, Ironhill India has outlets in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada besides the newly opened outlet in here.

“We will be opening the world’s largest outlet in this segment in Bengaluru later this month,” he added.

“We will be expanding our footprints to Goa, Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab by 2022.”