J&K local body polls: Results favour PAGD, BJP makes gains

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a grouping of Opposition parties other than the Congress, maintained a clear lead in the Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council elections. However, none can yet claim a majority in the 280-seat DDC.
While the PAGD was leading in 115 seats, the BJP was leading in 70. For the first time in history, the BJP has won seats from the valley too. The Congress was leading in 23 seats, while the Jammu and Kashmir Apna Party was leading in 13. Independents and others are leading in about 53.
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said people from Jammu as well as Kashmir have extended complete support to the Gupkar alliance and endorsed its plan seeking restoration of J-K’s special status by giving a befitting reply to the BJP in the DDC polls. The results and emerging trends of DDC polls should act as an “"eye-opener”" for the BJP.
The trends show that the people have not accepted the government’s “unilateral decision” of revoking the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, and downgrading it to a Union Territory, the NC leader said.
Abdullah, who is a former chief minister, told PTI that the results and trends are an “important milestone” for the PAGD as they endorse “our view” that revoking of special status was not acceptable to the people.
“Now if the BJP and its proxy political party (apparently referring to the Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party) believe in democracy, as they have stated, they should immediately reverse the decision and respect the verdict of the people of this region,” he said.
Abdullah said that the BJP had flown in Union ministers and central leaders to campaign for the DDC elections. “The BJP is the one which turned these elections as a referendum of its policy of 2019. I hope they have understood the desire of the people,” he said.
Congratulating the party’s candidates who won, Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta said the BJP has won an election for the first time from any seat in Kashmir.
Aijaz Hussain won the Khonmoh-II District Development Council seat in Srinagar, while Aijaz Ahmad Khan bagged the Tulail seat in Bandipora district. “The people of Kashmir exhibited their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of naya Kashmir, and sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas,” said Gupta, who is also party’s in-charge for Kashmir.
