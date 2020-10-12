Joaillier Prive studio in a celebration mood

Joaillier Prive (JP) is one of the first “diamond jewellery studios” in Coimbatore, with pan-India and overseas clientele.

The six-year-old company, located on Avinashi Road, is gearing up for its anniversary celebrations between Oct 12 and 17, 2020.

The company is planning a preview of its Bridal and Artistry jewellery during the week-long celebration.

Rajnikant Karia, Executive Director and Head, Client Relations, said the company is taking all precautions and safety measures.

JP is one of the few companies with supply chain capability from mine (from where raw diamonds are sourced) to finger (finished jewellery). “Besides showcasing our own designs and range of diamond jewellery, we offer customised service by helping our customers crystallise their vision. Our in-house designers would guide the customers with the choice of setting, travel with the customer throughout the designing and crafting process, while keeping an eye on every facet of production.”

The entire process is skill-driven and supported by IT, which makes it all the easier for the customer to understand how the jewellery shapes up in each stage of production.

Roughly around 80 to 90 per cent of the jewellery is tailor-made – designed by the customer, for the customer. “We can pin-point and say from which mine the diamond has been sourced. The diamonds that we offer here are sourced from major mines around the world. The rough diamonds from the mines are cut and polished by ladies in our in-house factory, set in a jewel and marketed by ladies.

Thus stating, Karia said “Chemical Vapourised Diamond (CVD) is posing a huge threat. It has over the last five years achieved all characteristics of the diamond and is growing rapidly. Buyers need to be sensitised about CVD. Very high skill and technology are required to identify such stones”.

To a query on growth, he said “the jewellery industry has been going through huge churns, changes, since our inception in 2014. The focus, therefore, has been in strengthening and building our in-house expertise, customer relationship and service offerings.