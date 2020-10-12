News

Kushboo joins BJP after quitting Congress

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

Khushbu Sundar addressing a Congress rally (file picture)   -  THE HINDU

Actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party here on Monday, hours after she quit the Congress. Speaking to reporters at the joining ceremony, the actor from Tamil Nadu said she had come to the understanding over a period of time that if the nation has to move forward, then someone like Prime Minister Narendra Modi is needed to take the country “in the right direction and to its glory”.

A national spokesperson of the Congress, she resigned from the party protesting against what she called some leaders’ “dictating terms” and “suppressing” her.

She was with the DMK before joining the Congress in 2014.

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu in the first half of the next year, and the BJP hopes the her induction will be a boost to it.

The BJP has long been a marginal force in the southern state where two Dravidian parties, the AIADMK and the DMK, have been the main contenders for power.

