Congress removes Khushbu from panel of spokespersons

Amid speculations over Khushbu Sundar joining the BJP, the Congress on Monday removed actor-turned-politician from the party's panel of spokespersons.

“Khushbu Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC Spokesperson with immediate effect,” said a statement from AICC secretary in-charge of communications Pranav Jha.

The BJP is likely to welcome her at the party’s headquarters here on Monday. Khushbu Sundar, who has been denying the speculations that she is joining BJP, said on Sunday that change is inevitable.

“Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable,” she tweeted.

She was active in TV discussions for the Congress till recently. Khushbu Sundar started her political career in the DMK in 2010 and later joined the Congress in 2014.