Lab-grown jeweller Wondr Diamonds to open 10 more stores by December

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Chennai-based lab grown diamond jeweller Wondr Diamonds is planning to expand its footprint across south India by the end of 2021, amid growing traction for sustainable fashion and planet-friendly choices among millennials and Gen Z consumers.
“Currently, we have one store in Coimbatore, and we have recently opened one in Chennai. Our plan is to expand across south India through a franchise model. We are looking at 10 stores by December 2021,” Aishwarya Guptha, founder, Wondr Diamonds, told BusinessLine.
A lab-grown diamond, also known as earth-friendly diamond, is physically, chemically and optically identical to a mined diamond except that it is created in a lab environment by applying the same temperature, pressure and oxygen that happens underneath the earth to a natural diamond seed.
“Even an expert gemologist cannot spot the difference between a mined diamond and lab-grown diamonds. Only high-end machines can spot the difference. But it should not be confused with cubic zirconia (American diamonds), gemstones and crystals. Lab-grown diamonds are 100 per cent diamonds and have exactly the same physical, chemical and optical properties of mined diamonds,” clarifies gemologist and Wondr Diamonds co-founder Soundarya Guptha.
She also added that lab-grown diamonds cost only one-third the price of the mined diamonds.
While the demand for lab-grown diamonds has been increasing rapidly in the US, UK and markets like Australia, the concept is slowly gaining momentum in India as the millennial consumers are more conscious about the environmental, sustainability and ethical impact of mined diamonds.
“In mined diamonds, one can only ensure that it is ethically sourced, but they cannot reduce the impact on the earth whereas in lab-grown diamonds, we can reduce the impact on earth right from the water consumption to electricity to saving human lives from mining, etc. Also, mined diamonds are non-renewable resources so lab-grown will be the future,” Soundarya said.
In May 2021, Pandora — the world’s largest jewellery — said that it will no longer sell mined diamonds and will switch to exclusively laboratory-made diamonds due to environmental concerns and working practices in the mining industry.
According to the ‘The Global Diamond Industry 2020–21’ report by the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, lab-grown diamond production reached 6-7 million carats in 2020, with 50-60 per cent of it manufactured in China with India and the US emerging as major production centres.
On the other hand, rough diamond production continued its downward trend falling to 111 million carats after peaking to 152 million carats in 2017.
“Sustainability and social consumerism became more influential to purchase decisions, and the pandemic heightened attention to global health and safety concerns. Social impact is the top sustainability concern for US consumers; in China and India, consumers care most about environmental preservation, conflict-free supply chains, and carbon footprint,” the report noted.
“Today, a lot of youngsters are convincing their parents to come and buy these diamonds. So, we are planning a lot of educational campaigns and are also collaborating with many influencers on social media to bring more awareness. We see a very big future for this segment,” Soundarya added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...