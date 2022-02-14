Maharashtra signed MoUs worth ₹2 lakh crore during the pandemic: Minister

Maharashtra government signed MoUs with business houses from different countries and domestic players worth ₹2 lakh crore during the pandemic years, said State Industry Minister Subhash Desai. “ More than a hundred thousand jobs have been created during this period,” said the Minister speaking at Pune on Monday.

Desai was speaking at the inaugural session of the Pune International Business Summit on Monday organized by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

“ Maharashtra was number one and will remain number one ( in industrial sector). During pandemic government of Maharashtra signed more than 100 MoUs with business houses from different countries and domestic industrial areas worth ₹2 lakh crore” said Desai

He added that the State has introduced some reforms to facilitate industries. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) would invest in construction of industrial building and handover the key to investors to bring machines and launch production. These sheds will be available on rentals and contracts said Desai.

He added that the government has started a portal - Mahajobs where all skilled manpower is registered. “Under Mahaparvana plan those who are ready to invest in the State will be given master license within 48 hours enabling the industrial house to start production activities without waiting for other various licenses” said Desai.