Misinformation on social media is a “virus” that needs to be checked, says VP Venkaiah Naidu

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
The spread of misinformation, especially on social media is a “virus” that needs to be checked, the Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.
Vice President in a Facebook post, detailing India’s fight against the global coronavirus pandemic, said that the spread of misinformation across social media is “weakening our battle” against Covid-19.
“The war on the virus cannot be won if we have an inadequate or faulty understanding of the magnitude of the problem,” reads an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat.
Stakeholders including government authorities have made multiple attempts to curb the spread of misinformation across platforms. The World Health Organization, as well as the government of India’s Press Information Bureau, have released official helpline numbers for Facebook’s messaging platform WhatsApp in a bid to curb misinformation and educated users.
Furthermore, earlier in March, tech giants, Facebook, Reddit, Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube had also issued a joint industry statement on how the companies were combating the global coronavirus pandemic.
“We are working closely together on Covid-19 response efforts. We are helping millions of people stay connected while also jointly combatting fraud and misinformation about the virus, elevating authoritative content on our platforms, and sharing critical updates in coordination with government healthcare agencies around the world. We invite other companies to join us as we work to keep our communities healthy and safe,” the companies had said in a joint public statement.
Vice President also shared his views on how social distancing guidelines had been flouted in certain parts of the State and how such instances should not lead to generalizations and bias towards particular communities.
“There has to be a greater awareness of the urgency and the scientific evidence about the spread of the virus necessitating a total societal response cutting across caste, creed, class, language, regions and religions,” he said.
He also emphasized that the respect and concern for the safety of the front-line workers, especially the medical professionals was essential in the fight against Co-19, condemning the recent violence reported against medical workers.
The Vice President, however, urged the citizens to steer clear of “untenable generalisations about communities and not viewing events from the prism of prejudices and biases.”
He also detailed the measures taken by the government and various authorities across the nation to combat the virus including the ramping up its “humanitarian work” to assist the “poor and migrant labour. “
“We have to be ever vigilant and fight this menace together. Unity of thought and action and solidarity with all the brave warriors is the need of the hour,” he said.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Investors need to tread with caution in this truncated week as global weakness persists
Destruction of demand due to COVID-led crisis could offset gains from lower gas cost
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...