On a day US bombed nuclear facilities in Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed “deep concern” over the recent escalation of the conflict between Tehran and Jerusalem.

Iranian President is said to have reached out to Modi in a telephonic conversation that lasted about 45 minutes. Pezeshkian is said to have shared a detailed account of the evolving situation in the region.

He also referred to India as a trusted friend and valued partner in efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in the region.

Modi, in a post on X, said, he expressed “deep concern” at the recent escalations.

Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2025

“Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian. We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations,” PM wrote.

“Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” he said.

The US also joined the nine-day old Israel-Iran conflict early on Sunday. It launched air strikes at three nuclear sites in Iran that triggered a wider regional conflict.

Published on June 22, 2025