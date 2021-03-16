News

Modi to visit Bangladesh next week at Hasina's invite

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 16, 2021

To celebrate three important events, and participate in bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh next week at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. He will attend three events-- the birth centenary of the country's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, and 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation.

"During the visit, Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26, as the guest of honour," per an official release of the Ministry of External Affairs issued on Tuesday.

Modi will hold bilateral consultations with Hasina and also call on the President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh A.K. Abdul Momen will call on the Prime Minister during the visit.

"The visit of the Prime Minister to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh," the release said.

