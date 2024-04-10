Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging a High Court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal's counsel Vivek Jain told PTI that they have filed the petition in the apex court challenging the High Court's order.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in money laundering case

In a blow to Kejriwal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Delhi High Court had on Tuesday upheld his arrest in the money laundering case, saying the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.