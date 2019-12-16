News

Must be wary of jihadists, Maoists, separatists getting into student activism: Finance Minister

PTI Mumbai | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister. File photo   -  PAUL NORONHA

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that citizens should be wary of jihadists, Maoists and separatists getting into student activism.

Sitharaman, however, said that she was not aware of the events at New Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia University over the weekend.

Hitting out at the Congress, the student-activist turned politician said whipping up people’s emotions on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only shows the opposition party’s frustration.

She also said that activism per se is not new to universities and attributed the same to idealism that guides a student because of his/her age.

