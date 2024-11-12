Natco Pharma’s consolidated net profit increased 83 per cent in the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, at ₹676.5 crore as against ₹369 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based company grew 35 per cent at ₹1,435 crore in the quarter under review (₹1,061 crore).

“The company has shown continued strong growth during the second quarter, driven by exports formulation business and stable domestic pharma business. The Board of Directors has declared a second interim dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for FY2024-25,’‘ the company said in a release.

Natco Pharma’s scrip remained flat on Tuesday to end at ₹1,393.15 on the BSE.