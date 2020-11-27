78% of adults making a more conscious effort to build immunity amid Covid

VLCC, a company that offers scientific solutions for weight loss, beauty & skin treatments, laser and lifestyle care, released the findings from a survey involving over 5000 respondents in the age group of 22-65.

The survey was conducted to mark the Anti-Obesity Day, a public awareness initiative against obesity launched by VLCC in 2001, and observed on November 26 every year.

The survey specifically focussed on people’s response to the crisis that accentuated the challenges related to overall wellness in general and obesity in particular.

Health management

The survey revealed that the last eight months of the pandemic has induced a radical shift in behaviour towards proactive health management across the country.

According to the survey, 78 per cent of the respondents have consciously started making an effort to build their immunity in the last 12 months.

35 per cent have brought changes in their diet, while another 34 per cent trust in augmenting immunity with a regular indulgence in fitness or yoga sessions.

Notably, 82 per cent of people would prefer to seek professional guidance for wellness needs rather than self-experimenting, at least until they get the vaccine.

Professional guidance

Another key insight that has emerged from the data is that 51 per cent of Indians would also like professional guidance for their wellness and weight-management needs.

However, 95 per cent of the respondents are not willing to seek professional guidance until they are sure of the highest standards of safety and hygiene at the wellness centres.

The survey noted that 60 per cent of the respondents are willing to pay 15 to 40 per cent premium for ensuring high standards of safety and hygiene. Further 26 per cent would prefer wellness centres having a team of qualified professionals, including medical doctors.

Commenting on the survey, Vandana Luthra, Founder and Co-Chairperson, VLCC Group, said: “All the living generations across the world are witnessing the worst health crisis of their lifetime. Being healthy and fit has become more consequential than ever before. It is heartening to see more and more people across age groups embracing proactive health management and giving the much-needed attention to nurturing their mind, body and soul.”

She added: “This was our motivation for launching the annual Anti-Obesity Day initiative in 2001, which is now observed in over 150 cities in the 14 countries that we operate in, with the active participation of local communities, the medical fraternity, local administrations and the media.”