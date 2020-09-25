National

A declining trend in daily Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 25, 2020 Published on September 25, 2020

In last six days, the number of people getting Covid-19 were less than those recovered from the infection.   -  RV Moorthy

Total cases breach 58-lakh mark

For a week now, the number of daily Covid-19 cases has been showing a declining trend. On Friday, as many as 86,052 people tested positive for the infection, as compared to 86,508 cases on the previous day.

In last six days, the number of people getting Covid-19 were less than those recovered from the infection.

According to official data from the Health Ministry, as many as 81,177 people recovered from Covid-19, while 1,141 persons succumbed to their infection.

As of now, there are over 58 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases of which 47.56 lakh recovered already. The death toll so far was 92,290.

Published on September 25, 2020
Covid-19
