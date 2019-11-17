AIMPLB wants to seek review of SC verdict in Ayodhya case

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided on Sunday that it would file a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ayodhya case, and said it was against accepting the five-acre alternative land given for a mosque.

“The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Sharia it cannot be given to anybody,” said AIMPLB Secretary Zafaryab Jilaniafter a meeting of the board.

“The board has also categorically stated that it was against taking five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque. The board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the mosque,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also decided to file a review petition challenging the Ayodhya verdict. Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said they took the decision following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts. The expert panel observed that the judgment was against Muslim parties, and it was not a final judgment as the option of reviewing it is available under the Constitution of India, the Jamiat said. The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, one of the three litigants.