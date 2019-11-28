Ajit Pawar eyes deputy CM’s post in Uddhav Thackeray government

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against the party and took oath as deputy Chief Minister in the BJP government last Saturday, wants to hold the same position in the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Ajit Pawar, a member of the State Assembly, is the nephew of NCP President Sharad Pawar. He joined the BJP camp claiming the support of all 54 NCP MLAs. However, 51 party MLAs vowed allegiance to Sharad Pawar, and Ajit was left with just two MLAs supporting him. He resigned as deputy Chief Minister, leaving the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis no other option but to resign as CM. Ajit has returned to the NCP and his supporters now want to see him as deputy CM.

“The final call (on the post of deputy CM) will be taken by party President Sharad Pawar. I never left the NCP. I had just taken a stand. Everything is okay now” he said, speaking to presspersons in Mumbai. “The decision about cabinet berths will be taken only after the election of the State Assembly Speaker and the confidence motion is passed,” said Pawar.

Senior NCP leaders said that party President Sharad Pawar is keen to appoint State President, Jayant Patil, as deputy CM, but Ajit’s supporters in the party are exerting pressure on him. Party leaders also fear that if Ajit’s demand is not fulfilled, the maverick leader might create trouble for the party and the government.

NCP State President, Jayant Patil, while speaking to the media said, “Party president Sharad Pawar will take a call and announce who will be the deputy CM”.