Alstom begins manufacture of transit trains for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project

Alstom has begun manufacture of the regional commuter and transit trains for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor for RRTS Phase 1.
In May 2020, the company was awarded the contract to design, build, and deliver 210 regional commuter and transit train cars along with comprehensive maintenance services for 15 years.
As per the contract, Alstom will deliver 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each and 10 intracity mass transit trainsets of three cars each. In accordance with India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision and the Make-in-India guidelines, these RRTS trains are 100 per cent indigenously manufactured, with over 80 per cent localisation and are being manufactured in Alstom’s factory in Savli (Gujarat). This facility will produce the bogies, car bodies and undertake train testing. The propulsion systems and electricals are being manufactured at the company’s factory in Maneja (Gujarat).
Alain SPOHR, Managing Director – Alstom India, in a statement said, “This project is a game-changer in India’s regional rail segment, benefiting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development. We are happy to begin local manufacturing of these technologically advanced trains for the country’s first semi high-speed commuter service. At Alstom, we focus on developing sustainable products and solutions that stand the test of time by operating efficiently for decades to come.”
Alstom’s scope of work also includes designing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Signalling & Train Control, Supervision, Platform Screen Doors and Telecommunication Systems for this 82.15 kms corridor. This line will be the first in India to adopt the European Train Control System (ETCS) hybrid Level 2 signalling system, which is the core signalling and train control component of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS).
Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people.
