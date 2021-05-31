National

Andhra Pradesh extends curfew till June 10

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 31, 2021

Present relaxation, from 6 am to 12 pm, will continue without any change

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the curfew across the State till June 10 as part of Covid-19 control measures.

The present relaxation, from 6 am to 12 pm, will continue without any change. A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Monday.

New cases of Covid have been declining in the State, and continues to be below 15,000 per day with some variation. On Sunday, the government reported 13,400 new cases.

