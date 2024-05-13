Andhra Pradesh recorded 40.26 percent voting till 1 pm on Monday. As part of the fourth phase of general elections, polling is currently underway in 175 Assembly Constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

There were sporadic incidents of clashes between the members of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition front of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the State, including Macherla where the activists of a party destroyed EVMs in some polling stations and forcibly sent the polling officials away.

N Chadrababu Naidu, President, TDP, who cast his vote in Undavallly, demanded the Election Commission (EC) to take action on the incidents of violence and disruption to polling in some places. The YSRCP also complained the same to the EC.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP leader and actor Bala Krishna also cast their votes.

According to reports, people have turned in large numbers up to exercise their vote and in many constituencies they and waiting in long queues across the State.

The total voters in the state are 4,08,07,526 with a gender ratio of 1036, while 2387 candidates are in the fray for 175 Assembly Constituencies.