Telangana has reported 40.40 per cent voting at 1 pm on Monday. Hyderabad continues to witness a poor turnout with only 19.40 per cent of voters casting their votes. Zaheerabad recorded the highest voting percentage with over 50 per cent of voters casting their votes in the first half of the day.

Polling across the 17 seats in the seat and in the byelection to the Cantonment (Secunderabad) Assembly seat is reported to be peaceful, with the police making elaborate arrangements.

After casting his vote in Hyderabad, Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj asked the youth to cast their votes as the election is about their future. He hoped that the voting percentage would be higher than the last year’s number.

The State witnessed 66.40 per cent of voting in the 2019 elections to the Lok Sabha. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi won nine out of the 17 seats, followed by BJP with four, Congress three seats and MIM with one seat.

The State reported a polling percentage of 24.31 per cent at 11 am on Monday. The voting percentage in the State capital (including Hyderabad and Secunderabad) is on a tardy pace, with Hyderabad reporting only 10.70 per cent and Secunderabad 15.77 per cent.

The districts showed much better turnouts. While the backward district of Adilabad reported 31 per cent of polling, Khammam, a major agricultural produce trading centre, reported a similar percentage of polling.

Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Kodangal in Mahboobnagar district and former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi President K Chandrashekar Rao cast his voice at Chintamadaka in Siddhipet segment.

Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Former Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana, film actors Chirajneevi, M Mohan Babu, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and film director S S Rajamouli have cast their votes in different polling stations in Hyderabad.